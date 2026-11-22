The Brief A Seattle man was arrested after a credit card skimming device was found on a payment terminal at a Lowe's near Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. HCSO said the suspect, 45-year-old Nicolaie Vladescu, is part of a known nationwide criminal enterprise and faces four felony charges. Deputies are searching for a second man who allegedly came to the store with Vladescu to retrieve the skimming device.



A Seattle man who Hillsborough County deputies say is part of a nationwide criminal enterprise was arrested after a credit card skimming device was found on a payment terminal at a store near Tampa, according to the sheriff's office.

The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at a Lowe's Home Improvement store located at 6275 W. Waters Ave., HCSO said.

Hillsborough County credit card skimmer arrest

What we know:

According to deputies, two men came to the store to retrieve the skimming device but were spotted by loss prevention workers.

Deputies arrested one of the men, identified as 45-year-old Nicolaie Vladescu, who authorities said is part of a known nationwide criminal enterprise.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Vladescu faces the following felony charges:

Possessing, selling or delivering a skimming device

Fraudulent use of a skimming device on a payment card

Fraudulent use of personal information involving more than $100,000 or 30 or more victims

Fraudulent use of personal information

The sheriff's office also listed an immigration/ICE designation in connection with the case.

Second suspect identity and customer impact

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the second man who appeared in store video or confirmed how long the skimming device was attached to the payment terminal.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Officials also have not disclosed whether any local shoppers had their payment card data compromised at the West Waters Avenue store.

Public tip line

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video or has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.