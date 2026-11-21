The Brief Bay Area weekend weather brings sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s after early Saturday morning showers clear out. Clouds return late Monday ahead of a Thanksgiving cold front that could deliver cooler holiday temperatures across the Bay Area. Forecasters are also monitoring a tropical disturbance with a 10% development chance expected to move toward southern New England.



Bay Area residents can expect some sunshine to return this weekend after a cloudy start Saturday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s before another round of clouds moves in early next week.

Tampa weekend weather

The backstory:

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said a quick-moving disturbance brought showers to parts of DeSoto and Highlands counties early Saturday. Once that activity moves out, sunshine is expected to return for the afternoon.

High temperatures Saturday are forecast to reach the mid to upper 70s across the region.

Sunday is also expected to bring pleasant weather to the Tampa Bay region, Osterberg said.

However, clouds could begin moving back into the area as early as late Monday, signaling a change in the weather pattern heading into Thanksgiving week.

Tropical disturbance heads north

Dig deeper:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a small area of interest in the tropics that has a 10% chance of developing, Osterberg said.

Regardless of whether it develops, the system is expected to move north toward southern New England late Sunday or early Monday.

Clouds and Thanksgiving cold front

What's next:

Looking further ahead, a cold front is expected to move through the region around Thanksgiving.

The front could bring cooler temperatures to the Bay Area during the holiday weekend, offering a change from the warmer conditions expected this weekend.

FOX 13 will continue tracking the forecast as Thanksgiving approaches.