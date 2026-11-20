The Brief Deputies identified Isaac Luechtefeld, 34, as the Plant City man who killed his wife and three young children before taking his own life. Dispatchers heard a man say, "Sorry, buddy," a loud bang and a child begging for his life during a 911 call. Investigators have not yet determined a motive or confirmed who made the initial emergency call from the home.



The father who killed his entire family before taking his own life at their Plant City home has been identified along with his wife and three young children.

Plant City family identified

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Isaac Luechtefeld, 34, is the husband and father accused of shooting and killing his wife, Raquel Luechtefeld, 34, and their young children — identified as 1-year-old Job Luechtefeld, 3-year-old Hannah Luechtefeld and 5-year-old Enoch Luechtefeld.

RELATED: Plant City murder-suicide: Father kills wife, 3 children before taking own life

Murder-suicide investigation

The backstory:

The tragedy began unfolding Thursday just before 3:30 p.m. when Hillsborough County dispatchers received a 911 call with no one responding on the line.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said dispatchers could hear a man say, "Sorry, buddy," followed by a loud bang and a small child begging for his life in the background.

Deputies arrived at the home, located along Sparkman Road, 10 minutes later and spotted a lifeless child on the floor inside, prompting them to kick down the door. Once inside, deputies discovered the man had "executed" his wife and their three children before taking his own life.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed who placed the initial 911 call from inside the home. Deputies are also still working to determine what led up to the killings, as the sheriff noted there is no clear motive at this stage of the investigation.

Plant City family's history

Dig deeper:

The family had lived in the Plant City home for one year prior to the incident, Chronister said. During that time, deputies had never responded to any calls for service at the house, and neither parent had a prior criminal history.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Line for free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and CLICK HERE for more on the 988 Lifeline.