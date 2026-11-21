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The Brief Tennessee Titans defensive end Jaylen Harrell remains hospitalized after a serious car accident in his hometown of Tampa on Friday, the team announced in a statement Saturday. The Titans said Harrell continues to receive medical care and that the team is in contact with his family. Harrell is a Tampa native who played high school football at Berkeley Preparatory School before attending the University of Michigan, where he helped the Wolverines win the 2023 national championship.



Tennessee Titans defensive end Jaylen Harrell remains hospitalized after being involved in a serious car accident in his hometown of Tampa, the team announced Saturday.

Jaylen Harrell Tampa car accident

What we know:

The Titans said Harrell was taken to a local hospital following the crash Friday and continues to receive medical care. The team said it has been in constant communication with Harrell's family while gathering more information.

"At this time, Jaylen remains in the hospital and continues to receive care," the Titans said in a statement. "We ask that Jaylen and his family's privacy be respected at this time. We will provide an update when appropriate."

Tampa native's high school and NFL career

The backstory:

Harrell, a Tampa native, attended Berkeley Preparatory School, where he was a four-year varsity football player and team captain as a senior. He played defensive end, linebacker, running back, fullback and tight end during his high school career.

Harrell went on to play college football at the University of Michigan, helping the Wolverines win the College Football Playoff national championship in 2023.

The Titans selected Harrell in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He was placed on injured reserve in August after suffering a knee injury during a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Crash details and medical prognosis

What we don't know:

The Titans have not released additional details about the crash, including where it occurred in Tampa or whether anyone else was involved.

The team also has not disclosed the extent of Harrell's injuries or provided a timeline for his recovery.