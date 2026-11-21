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The Brief A 27-year-old woman was killed in a Courtney Campbell Causeway fatal crash after a driver pushed her vehicle into Tampa eastbound traffic. Police arrested 30-year-old Diego Arreola, who investigators say showed signs of impairment and had an open beer container in his car. Arreola faces multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter, and will be booked into the Orient Road Jail once he is medically cleared.



A suspected drunk driver caused a deadly, multi-vehicle collision on the Courtney Campbell Causeway late Friday night, killing a 27-year-old woman, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa police investigate causeway crash

What we know:

Investigators say Diego Arreola, 30, was driving a silver 2024 Nissan Altima west on the causeway at 10:19 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. According to the Tampa Police Department, he rear-ended a 2021 Tesla, pushing both cars over the raised center median into eastbound traffic.

The Tesla, driven by a 27-year-old woman, was then struck by a 2022 Dodge Ram heading east. The woman driving the Tesla died at the scene.

Chain reaction in eastbound lanes

Timeline:

TPD said the 2022 Dodge Ram was driven by a man in his mid-20s, who was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening and later released. Arreola was also struck in the eastbound lanes by a 2017 Nissan Pathfinder.

Police said a man in his mid-20s was driving the Pathfinder. Medics evaluated him at the scene, and said he had no apparent injuries.

Police note suspected impairment signs

What they're saying:

Officers reported Arreola showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage. Police said they also recovered an open beer container inside his Altima.

Arreola was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of his own injuries. "Impaired driving is a reckless, senseless, and entirely preventable choice that shatters innocent lives in an instant," Acting Chief Brett Owen said.

"Our entire department is committed to ensuring full accountability for those who choose to endanger our community," Owen added.

Suspect faces multiple felony charges

What we don't know:

Arreola is charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI with property damage or personal injury, and violation of driver license restrictions. Police have not released the name of the 27-year-old woman who was killed, and it is unclear how fast the vehicles were traveling.

Upon medical release, Arreola will be booked into the Orient Road Jail.