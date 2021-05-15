5 rescued after boat capsizes in waters off Pasco County coast

article

The U.S. Coast Guard and the Pasco County Sheriff's Office rescued five mariners Saturday afternoon from a capsized boat in the waters off Pasco County.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Southeast, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office notified them of an overturned 22-foot vessel with five people clinging to the hull.

A Coast Guard crew from Clearwater spotted the boaters hanging onto the vessel and guided the Pasco County Marine Unit to the boat.

The Pasco team rescued the five mariners who did not sustain any injuries.

