50 children in Hillsborough County to be adopted at Busch Gardens

The Brief The Children’s Network of Hillsborough County says more than 1,500 children are in foster care in Hillsborough. Since the Network started in 2022, it has finalized almost 1,200 adoptions. Friday’s celebration is one of the state’s largest National Adoption Day gatherings.



Friday is a day more than 50 Bay Area children and families will never forget.

They’ll officially become a family. The Children’s Network of Hillsborough County is hosting an adoption event at Busch Gardens, celebrating National Adoption Month.

By the numbers:

According to the Children’s Network, more than 1,500 children are in foster care in Hillsborough County, ranging in age from newborns to 17-year-olds.

Friday, judges will legally unite children with their adoptive families. Since it started in 2022, the Children’s Network of Hillsborough County has finalized nearly 1,200 adoptions.

The Children’s Network of Hillsborough is the lead agency, contracted by the Florida Department of Children and Families, to administer the child welfare system in Hillsborough. They say they’re need of foster parents and have more information on their website.

Dig deeper:

Last year’s event, also held at Busch Gardens, was Florida’s largest National Adoption Day gathering. Families will get to explore the park after the event.

The adoption proceedings start at 10 a.m. This year’s theme is "Passport to Adoption- The Adventure Continues," celebrating love, courage and new beginnings.