Pinellas County sex offender faked death to evade police for 16 years, arrested in Indiana: US Marshals

A Pinellas County sex offender who previously staged his own death and evaded law enforcement for 16 years, was arrested in Indiana, the U.S. Marshal’s Office said.

The backstory:

Gary W. Howard, 76, was convicted of 22 counts of child pornography possession in Pinellas County, requiring him to register as a sex offender for life.

In 2010, Howard violated his probation and began lying low from law enforcement for years.

According to the U.S. Marshal’s Office, a rental vehicle belonging to Howard was found near Mauzy Lake in Morganfield, KY. Investigators believed Howard was attempting to mislead law enforcement. Evidence revealed Howard was trying to make it appear that he had committed suicide.

Investigators learned that Howard had many relatives staying in the Indianapolis, Indiana area, who they suspected may be helping him stay off the grid.

Interviews about Howard’s whereabouts led investigators to the historic Irvington neighborhood in Indianapolis, where they located Howard and arrested him on the front porch of a home, according to the U.S. Marshal's press release.

What they're saying:

"I had hoped to be dead before you caught up with me," Howard said, while being arrested.

What's next:

Howard will be extradited back to Florida, where he faces more time behind bars for violation of probation, an Adam Walsh prosecution in Indiana, and possibly 32 charges for failing to register as a sex offender in Florida.