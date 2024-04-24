Expand / Collapse search

$500 million TradeWinds resort expansion approved in St. Pete Beach

By and FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 24, 2024 6:04am EDT
Pinellas County
The St. Pete Beach City Commission voted 3-2 to approve the TradeWinds resort expansion after two marathon meetings where they heard from concerned residents and supporters of the plan, alike.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - The St. Pete Beach City Council voted 3-2 to approve a $500 million expansion plan for the TradeWinds Resort after a second straight marathon meeting Tuesday night bleeding into Wednesday morning.

At just after midnight on Wednesday morning, commissioners capped a six-plus-hour meeting with a 3-2 vote to approve a controversial redevelopment plan for the beachside resort. 

The plan will oversee the construction of 600 new rooms, half a dozen new buildings, restaurants, stores, parking garages, and rooftop bars over 20 years and four phases. 

