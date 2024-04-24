$500 million TradeWinds resort expansion approved in St. Pete Beach
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - The St. Pete Beach City Council voted 3-2 to approve a $500 million expansion plan for the TradeWinds Resort after a second straight marathon meeting Tuesday night bleeding into Wednesday morning.
READ: TradeWinds resort expansion up for debate again at St. Pete Beach city commission meeting
At just after midnight on Wednesday morning, commissioners capped a six-plus-hour meeting with a 3-2 vote to approve a controversial redevelopment plan for the beachside resort.
WATCH FOX 13 NEWS
The plan will oversee the construction of 600 new rooms, half a dozen new buildings, restaurants, stores, parking garages, and rooftop bars over 20 years and four phases.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter