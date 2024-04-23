TradeWinds resort expansion up for debate again at St. Pete Beach city commission meeting

Leaders and residents of St. Pete Beach will meet again on Tuesday to discuss the controversial $500 million expansion of the Tradewinds Resort.

City commissioners had hoped to make a final decision on whether to move forward on the expansion last week, but eight hours was not enough time to settle the issue that would so greatly affect the future of St. Pete Beach.

The discussion continued past midnight last Thursday, so commissioners ultimately decided to pause the debate and pick it up at their next meeting, which is Tuesday night.

A group called 1754 Properties has been the owner of the Tradewinds since 2019 and is proposing a redevelopment plan for the resort that, if approved by the commission, would be built in four phases over the span of 20 years.

It would include more than 600 new rooms, half a dozen new buildings, parking garages, and multiple restaurants, stores and rooftop bars. Supporters say the plan will help modernize the family resort while pumping billions of dollars into the local economy.

Critics, though, aren't so sure.

"This plan turns our viewshed into a wall of structured parking lots and buildings. Then the developers inviting people up to the rooftop as a consolation prize," said Gillian Lawson, director of Protect St. Pete Beach Advocacy Group. "How many people can fit on this rooftop? In contrast, how many people are losing their beautiful view?"

The Tradewinds has listed several community benefits including a new storm drainage system to address Gulf Boulevard Flooding, more beach access points, and dune restoration.

"I believe having modern world-class resorts limited to a very small portion of Gulf Boulevard will compliment and balance the charm of our older neighborhoods, and bring new life to our community," said Bob Fisher, a resident.

When commissioners resume debate, they are expected to consider the conditions attached to the redevelopment plan before deciding to vote on the project's conditional use permit and development agreement.

The meeting gets started at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and the public is allowed to attend.