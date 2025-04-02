$5,000 bonus checks sent out to new law enforcement officers across Florida

The Brief Governor Ron DeSantis sent out $5,000 bonus checks to new law enforcement officers across Florida. The governor put this bill into action following the 2022 legislative session, which aims to recruit law enforcement officers within the state and attract them from other states. You are required to work for two years at one or more Florida law enforcement agencies, and you can't have more than a 15-day break in between agencies.



Governor Ron DeSantis continued his commitment to law enforcement on Wednesday as he presented $5,000 checks to several new deputies in Marion County.

It's all part of his statewide push for more law enforcement officers. Checks were sent out across Florida to all eligible officers.

The backstory:

The governor put this bill into action following the 2022 legislative session, which aims to recruit law enforcement officers within the state and attract them from other states.

The bonus payment program gives $5,000 after-taxes to every new officer in the state.

"When you see you get a $5,000 bonus, it's a signal that the state of Florida has your back," said DeSantis. "And that is probably more important than the money for folks, and we are proud to be able to be there."

Who is eligible?

You must work full-time as a certified law enforcement officer with a Florida criminal justice agency.

You are required to work for two years at one or more Florida law enforcement agencies, and you can't have more than a 15-day break in between agencies.

In total, DeSantis says over 7,800 bonus checks have been sent out since starting this law enforcement recruitment program.

