'Hope Florida' program adds public assistance liaison to every county sheriff's office

The 'Hope Florida' program is adding a public assistance liaison to every county sheriff's office in the state. DeSantis says he believes that each sheriff's office is in a unique position to identify people that need help. So far, the Governor says over 115,000 Floridians have received assistance from 150 hope navigators who are deployed across the state.



Governor Ron DeSantis is doubling down on Florida's push to get people the help they need through the ‘Hope Florida’ program.

He announced on Tuesday that every sheriff's office throughout the state will have a liaison tasked with matching struggling people up with access to the best community resources.

The 'Hope Florida' program is adding a public assistance liaison to every county sheriff's office.

DeSantis says he believes that each sheriff's office is in a unique position to identify people who need help.

"Getting people off dependency, on a path to self-sufficiency, broadens their horizons when they are trapped in a cycle of dependency," DeSantis said. "That really lowers their potential, and we've seen that really since the Great Society's War on Poverty in the 1960s."

The backstory:

So far, the Governor says over 115,000 Floridians have received assistance from 150 hope navigators who are deployed across the state.

The ‘Hope Florida’ program provides help to struggling Floridians across the state.

The need for public assistance has been eliminated or reduced for 30,000 people, according to DeSantis.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Governor Ron DeSantis at a news conference in Tallahassee on April 1, 2025.

