7 families displaced after 2-alarm fire at Tarpon Springs apartments

The Red Cross is helping about seven families find somewhere to sleep Monday night after a fast-moving fire in their Pinellas County apartment complex.

Crews from seven fire departments were called to the Palms of Tarpon Springs around 1:30 p.m.

It took them nearly two hours to knock back the flames, which spread to multiple units through the attic area of the building.

Eight townhomes were impacted and at least four have significant fire, smoke, and water damage, according to fire officials.

Thankfully, everyone was able to get out in time.

"There were people at home, they got out, got their pets out. We haven’t been able to go back into the building yet were doing hitting some hot spots, and we’ll go into investigative mode after that try to determine what caused the fire, at this time we don’t have a cause," said Tarpon Springs Fire Department Chief Scott Young.

It could be a few days before folks can get back inside their homes, Young said.