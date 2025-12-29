Florida Missing Child Alert issued for Hardee County teens last seen Christmas Day

article

The Brief Two Hardee County teenagers are at the heart of a statewide missing child alert. Thirteen-year-old Paisley Fabila and 15-year-old Alenna Fabila were last seen on December 25, 2025, in the 1400 block of Casen Court in Wauchula. Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Hardee County Sheriff's Office at 863-773-0304 or 911.



What we know:

Law enforcement officials are searching for 13-year-old Paisley Fabila and 15-year-old Alenna Fabila.

Paisley Fabila is described as a white-Hispanic female, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 126 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and pink candy cane pajama pants.

Alenna Fabila is a white-Hispanic female, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 136 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans.

The teenagers were last seen on December 25, 2025, in the 1400 block of Casen Court in Wauchula.

The FDLE states that the case was upgraded to a Missing Child Alert due to an ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Hardee County Sheriff's Office at 863-773-0304 or 911.