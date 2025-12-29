How to dispose of your real Christmas tree around Tampa Bay

The Brief Rules depend on where you live. Some cities and counties offer curbside pickup, others require requests or drop-offs at facilities. Prepare your tree right. Trees must be completely bare — no lights, ornaments, tinsel, stands, or bags — to be recycled or processed. Many trees get reused. Several areas turn Christmas trees into mulch or compost for landscaping and community use.



With the holiday season winding down, families across Tampa Bay are starting the cleanup — and that includes figuring out what to do with real Christmas trees.

Local governments say Christmas tree disposal is not a one-size-fits-all process. Pickup schedules, drop-off locations, and preparation requirements can change from city to city and county to county.

In some areas, residents can set trees out on their regular yard waste day. In others, like St. Petersburg, residents must request pickup in advance. And in places like Pinellas County, trees are often recycled into mulch that can be reused for parks, landscaping, or even picked up by residents for free.

What they're saying:

Officials say the most common issue they see every year is trees being put out with decorations still attached — which can damage equipment and prevent trees from being recycled.

Pinellas County officials say their yard waste-to-mulch program allows Christmas trees to be reused instead of sent to landfills — but only if they’re prepared correctly.

Ashley Wyland, an environmental outreach specialist with Pinellas County, says trees must be completely bare before they can be processed.

Decorations, lights, and other non-natural materials can tangle in grinding equipment and cannot be recycled with the tree itself, which is why officials stress removing everything before disposal.

In Pasco County, when you drop your tree off, they'll chip it and turn it into mulch for planting beds and walking paths throughout the county.

St. Petersburg

Free Christmas tree pickup is available by request only.

Residents must submit a request through the SeeClickFix app (with a photo) or call sanitation.

There is no city-wide sweep this year.

Trees must be bare and placed out before 7 a.m.

Tampa

Christmas tree pickup begins January 2

Trees must be cut into four-foot sections, bundled, and placed curbside on your regular yard waste day.

All decorations, lights, and stands must be removed.

Hillsborough County

Trees may be placed at the curb on your regular yard waste collection day.

Trees must be cut to size and completely bare.

Burning yard waste is prohibited.

Pinellas County

Tree disposal options vary by city.

The county operates a yard waste-to-mulch program, where trees are recycled into mulch.

Some mulch is made available to residents for free.

Pasco County

Tree recycling options are available through designated drop-off locations.

Residents should check with their local municipality for details.

Manatee County

Residents can set Christmas trees at the curb on yard waste collection days, as long as they’re no longer than 4 feet and decorations are removed.

Artificial trees go in regular trash — they aren’t recycled with yard waste. Click here for more.

Citrus County

Natural Christmas trees can be recycled free of charge at the Citrus County Central Landfill from late December through January.

Hernando County

Christmas trees may be disposed of on your regularly scheduled yard waste day if cut to less than four feet and cleaned of decorations.

Hernando County drop-off facilities for other yard waste are available too.