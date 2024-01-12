70-year-old Sarasota man arrested on drug charges

article

Two people are under arrest, accused of drug trafficking in Sarasota.

Police executed a search warrant at 2748 Gillespie Avenue on Thursday.

Detectives recovered rock cocaine, marijuana and a gun from the home.

Under arrest are Johnnie Jenkins, 70, and Leslie Harper, 44.

Jennkins was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a place where substances are illegally kept, and violation of probation.

Harper was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, and violation of Probation.

