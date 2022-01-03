71-year-old pedestrian passes away following Pinellas Park crash

Pinellas Park police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday in the 6550 block of Park Boulevard. Investigators said a 73-year-old woman was driving a 2018 Subaru Impreza while heading east.

Then, they said, a 71-year-old man "stepped off the sidewalk and into the vehicle's path." Police said the driver couldn't avoid the collision.

Investigators said it doesn't appear that alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

The pedestrian was not publicly identified.