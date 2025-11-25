72-year-old bicyclist killed after being hit twice while crossing road in Brooksville: FHP
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says a 72-year-old Brooksville man is dead after being hit by two vehicles while trying to cross Powell Road on his bicycle Monday evening.
Timeline:
According to FHP, at around 6:20 p.m., a bicyclist was trying to cross Powell Road, west of Angelica Avenue, when he was struck by a Toyota Prius.
The collision’s impact launched the bicyclist onto the other side of the road, where he was struck by a Ford F-150 traveling westbound, FHP said.
The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.