St. Pete man tortures, kills 2 pet birds: affidavit
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Pete man is facing animal cruelty charges after he tortured and killed two of his pet birds, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
The backstory:
Bradley Walters, 39, was taken into custody on Saturday after deputies found two dead birds in his garbage can. One of the birds had its head dismembered.
An arrest affidavit says that Walters squeezed and shook the birds until they died.
His bond was set at $5,000.
