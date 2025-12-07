St. Pete man tortures, kills 2 pet birds: affidavit

The Brief A St. Pete man tortured and killed his two pet birds, according to a Pinellas County arrest affidavit. 39-year-old Bradley Walters was taken into custody after deputies found the birds dead in his garbage can.



A St. Pete man is facing animal cruelty charges after he tortured and killed two of his pet birds, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

Bradley Walters, 39, was taken into custody on Saturday after deputies found two dead birds in his garbage can. One of the birds had its head dismembered.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

An arrest affidavit says that Walters squeezed and shook the birds until they died.

READ:

His bond was set at $5,000.

