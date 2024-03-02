Florida woman accused of setting up her 73-year-old date to be robbed by her ex-boyfriend in Daytona Beach

article

A man and woman were arrested after they allegedly assaulted a 73-year-old man in Daytona Beach during a robbery, Volusia County deputies said.

Chelsea Wright, 34, and Andrew Marks, 33, were both arrested after a man told hospital staff he was hit over the head with a metal object and robbed near the Plantation Pines neighborhood.

The man arrived at a hospital around 5 a.m. on Thursday and had to be treated for several injuries to his head, torso, and arms.

He told deputies he met with Wright at a Daytona Beach bar to discuss their romantic relationship. Wright suggested the man come back to her house. He agreed and began to follow her in his car.

At one point, Wright pulled over to pick Marks up from the side of the road before dropping him off near a home.

When the man got out of his car at the alleged destination, Marks reappeared and hit the man in the head with a metal object and kept hitting him until he fell to the ground. Marks then stole the man's wallet and left. Wright also left the area after the incident.

Deputies conducted surveillance on Wright before pulling her over for a traffic infraction and finding narcotics in her car.

During an interview with detectives, she said the attacker was an elderly woman with Alzheimer's who she picked up on the side of the road.

Detectives later discovered text messages between Marks and Wright, where they had planned the robbery together.

Marks is also Wright's ex-boyfriend, according to deputies.