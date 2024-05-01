Crash leaves semi dangling off overpass on Polk Parkway

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Investigators in Polk County are on the scene of a crash leaving a semi dangling off an overpass along a stretch of the Polk Parkway.

Florida Highway Patrol says the driver of the semi lost control around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 18 in the Auburndale area.

The impact caused 300 feet of guardrail to be destroyed "all the way down to the asphalt," according to FHP.

All eastbound lanes are blocked during the investigation, with traffic being diverted onto Old Dixie Highway.

FHP says no one was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter