Pro-Palestinian rally briefly enters USF's campus after multiple previous arrests

By and FOX 13 News Staff
Published  May 1, 2024 9:51pm EDT
University of South Florida
Pro-Palestinian protesters march to USF campus

Another day of protests on Wednesday included a group of demonstrators walking from Fowler Ave. and 56th St. in Temple Terrace to the campus of USF. The gathering remained peaceful one day after ten people were arrested during a similar protest on campus.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. - A day after 10 arrests were made on the University of South Florida's campus, a pro-Palestinian rally gathered for the third day along 56th Street and Fowler Avenue in Temple Terrace.

The group gathered Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., about a mile from USF. They briefly marched onto the campus three hours later at the MLK Plaza, but things remained peaceful while they were there.

It was a much different story, though, Tuesday when the protest in the same area on campus was dispersed by law enforcement using tear gas. Officials said the protest was no longer considered peaceful, so just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, they moved in to disperse the crowd and ended up arresting 10 people.

Wednesday marks the third day of pro-Palestinian rallies at and near USF's campus. Thirteen arrests have been made surrounding the protests, with three taken into custody during Monday's rally.

Victoria Hinkley, a senior at USF, said she was supposed to graduate this Saturday, but now, that is not happening.

"After organizing a protest for Palestine on campus I’ve been suspended," Hinkley said. "I’ve been trespassed from campus. Boo. Shame. Shame."

Organizers held a news conference as a group Wednesday before marching more than a mile to USF's MLK Plaza with an even bigger group than in previous days. 

"Even if the police break up the encampments one day, the struggle is going to continue," said Ali Abdel-Qader, a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation. "The struggle is going to go stronger and continue until we see an end to Israel, and we see a free Palestine."

The protesters stayed on campus for about 30 minutes before marching back down Fowler to wrap up the rally. Today's protest remained peaceful and followed law enforcement's commands.

