76-year-old bicyclist hit by truck during fatal Sebring crash: FHP

A 76-year-old Sebring man died at the scene of a crash on Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say the man was riding a bicycle east in the bike lane of SR-66 just before 11 a.m. As he approached Woodland Creek Trail, a pickup truck attempted to go around the bicyclist, according to authorities.

Troopers say the truck was being driven by a 72-year-old Lake Placid man. As the driver tried to pass the bicyclist, the 76-year-old started to turn left into the path of the truck, according to FHP.

The front of the truck hit the bicyclist who died at the scene, according to officials.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation.