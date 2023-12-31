Lakeland man thrown off motorcycle during fatal crash, deputies investigating

article

A 41-year-old Lakeland man died after being thrown off his motorcycle during a crash in the Kathleen area of Lakeland on Saturday night, according to investigators.

Just before 11 p.m. Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they were dispatched to the scene of the crash at Deeson Road and Greenfield Road. Officials say Polk County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

According to authorities, 41-year-old Larry Varnum was riding a black 1996 Honda motorcycle east on Deeson Road as a blue 2021 Ford Eco traveled west.

The investigation revealed that the 18-year-old Lakeland woman who was driving the Ford made a left turn to go south on Greenfield Road and crossed the path of the motorcycle.

The two vehicles collided and Varnum was thrown off the motorcycle, according to deputies.

PCSO says Varnum suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital, which is where he died. The driver of the Ford was uninjured but her passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Colorado, suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital, according to officials.

Authorities say Deeson Road was closed for about three hours while PCSO’s Traffic Homicide Investigations and Forensic Investigations collected evidence and statements.

According to detectives, it's still being determined if Varnum was wearing a helmet when the crash happened.

However, investigators found a damaged helmet at the scene. According to witness statements, the motorcycle's headlights may not have been on before the crash.

PCSO says that Varnum’s driver’s license was suspended in 2011, and he never had a motorcycle endorsement.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.