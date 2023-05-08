FOUND: 8-year-old boy back with family after going missing in Michigan's Porcupine Mountains

article

The Michigan State Police said an 8-year-old boy who got lost as he was searching for firewood while camping with his family in the Porcupine Mountains has been found safe.

Michigan State Police were leading the search effort to find a missing 8-year-old boy who got lost as he was searching for firewood while camping with his family in the Porcupine Mountains in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Nante Niemi, 8, had been missing since around 1 p.m. on Saturday while he was camping with his family in Wilderness State Park near Wakefield. Early reports indicate Nante was searching for firewood for the campsite when he was last seen.

Over 150 search and rescue personnel from MSP and area police agencies were searching the area. The search crews included K9s, air searching, and water searching as well.

A little before 3 p.m., the Wilderness State Park posted on Facebook that the boy had been found safe.

Michigan State Police confirmed the good news and said the boy was back with his family after a volunteer found him near a log - where he had remained the entire time that he was missing, about two miles from the campsite.

Nante appears to be in good health, MSP said.