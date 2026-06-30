8-year-old jet skiing alone in Big Pass stopped by Sarasota police, father faces misdemeanor charge

The Brief An 8-year-old child was caught operating a jet ski completely alone by Sarasota police's marine patrol unit in the waters of Big Pass. The boy's father was watching from the shore and faces a misdemeanor charge. Florida law mandates that individuals must be at least 14 years old to operate any personal watercraft.



An 8-year-old boy operating a jet ski alone in Big Pass led marine patrol officers to issue a misdemeanor court summons to his father, authorities said.

Sarasota marine patrol stop

What we know:

An officer with the Sarasota Police Marine Patrol Unit spotted a child riding a personal watercraft by himself in Big Pass in mid-June. The boy's father was not on the water but was watching his son from the shore.

When Officer Ron Dixon made contact, the father stated, "Yea, I’m sorry, I know that. I really don’t think that he's legal to ride, right? But, we have been using Jet Skis on the lake for the last few years. He's very proficient."

Dixon asked the child during the encounter, "Where’s your parents, over here? Can you take me to them?"

Dixon later noted that the situation could have turned out differently if an adult had been present, stating, "If he would have been side by side with an adult, it probably would have been different. It would have been educational. This kid was off by himself so many different factors."

The father, who confirmed his son was 8 years old when asked by an officer, received a court date to face a second degree misdemeanor charge.

Florida boating laws

Why you should care:

Florida law strictly requires an individual to be at least 14 years old to operate a personal watercraft.

Dixon emphasized that the age requirement comes with specific responsibilities, noting, "that’s with taking a boater safety course, you've got to show some sort of maturity there. Maybe back on a private pond, it’s okay if you’re 8 years old, but when you are out with all other kinds of boaters that could be wreckless, it’s imperative that you are 14 years or older, as the law states."

Growing water traffic

What they're saying:

Authorities are asking all boaters and users of personal water craft to show respect on the water.

"There is a lot of jet ski fatigue going on right now," Dixon said. "Everybody has had it up to here; commercial fisherman, charter guys, recreational boaters even bridge tenders are over these jet skis and their behavior."

Other recent violations include a man named Jesus who received a $90 civil citation in April for failing to wear a life jacket. He was recorded saying, "My name is Jesus. I wore no life jacket and this is the consequence."

Holiday enforcement plans

What's next:

The Sarasota Police Department's Marine Patrol Unit will be stepping up its presence on the water as the Fourth of July approaches. In addition to age limits and safety gear, officers are focusing on environmental protection, reminding all operators to obey posted speed limits and signs.