84 nursing home residents in Riverside evacuated after employees don't show up for work

More than 80 patients at a skilled nursing facility in Riverside are being evacuated to other healthcare locations after employees of the facility did not show up to care for sick patients two days in a row.

Riverside Public Health said that only one out of the 13 scheduled certified nursing assistants showed up to work at the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, which prompted Riverside University Health System and Kaiser Permanente to send a total of 33 licensed vocational nurses and registered nurses to care for the residents at the facility.

However, due to staffing demands, the patients are required to be moved on Wednesday.

The nursing center is home to a COVID-19 outbreak, with at least 34 known cases among residents and five among employees.

"There are no pending test results for the approximate 90-bed facility," Public Health wrote in a press release.

According to Public Health, the skilled nursing facilities that will receive patients will undergo standard COVID-19 containment measures.

"This includes closing the facilities to new patients, limitations on staff to not work at other facilities, the isolation of sick patients, and close monitoring of all patients by staff. All employees use personal protective equipment," said Public Health.

The number of total COVID-19 cases in Riverside County Tuesday surpassed 1,000. The current total confirmed case count is 1,016, 28 deaths and 67 recoveries.

Rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes present a challenge for health officials due to the age and health conditions of the residents, as well as their close proximity to each other.

The county prioritizes investigations in these facilities due to the high risk of serious illness that outbreaks pose.

County employees at the facility Wednesday morning notified family members of the evacuation. Family members may call 951-358-5134 to check the status of their family member.