Disney on Ice performers hosts skate clinic for young Bay Area skaters ahead of 'Mickey's Search Party'

The Brief On Friday morning, Disney On Ice hosted a skating clinic for the Southwest Florida Figure Skating Group's youth skaters. The skating clinic was for educating young skaters on professional show skating. Disney On Ice is performing "Mickey's Search Party" at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa until March 8, and tickets are for sale.



Disney on Ice is set for performances at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa through March 8. Ahead of Friday's show, though, performers hosted a skating clinic with young Bay Area skaters.

Big picture view:

Disney on Ice show performers hosted the skating clinic for the Southwest Florida Figure Skating Club's youth skaters. The club is based out of the Ellenton Ice & Sports Complex, and its goal is to introduce figure skating to the community as a sport, recreational activity or as an art.

"We got here and everyone was kind of like, 'oh my gosh, what's it going to be like?' We got here, and I think everyone was kind of like, 'oh my gosh, this is awesome, we're skating in a smaller rink and getting to see all the skaters warm-up and stuff,'" said Lucy Fulton, one of the young skaters with Southwest Florida Figure Skating Club.

It gave the young skaters the opportunity to learn from the professionals behind the big show and a behind-the-scenes look at a show performer's life.

The young skaters, who were between the ages of 10-18, were trained on choreography, storytelling and performance techniques that Disney on Ice cast members use during their shows.

"So, it's just an amazing experience to show these young skaters what it's like to be on Disney on Ice," said William Ott, a show performer with Disney on Ice.

Local perspective:

Disney on Ice's performance of "Mickey's Search Party" will be happening at Benchmark International Arena until March 8. It's an interactive show with Mickey and his friends searching for Tinker Bell.

The show will feature multiple Disney characters, including Moana, Stitch and many more.

What you can do:

Tickets for the shows performances at Benchmark International Arena are on sale now. Throughout the weekend, "Mickey's Search Party" will have eight shows. Shows will take place at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

