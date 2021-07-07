9 missing, 13 rescued by U.S. Coast Guard near Key West during Elsa

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
17
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Sumter County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:25 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM EDT, Manatee County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:06 AM EDT until THU 1:25 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:15 PM EDT until FRI 9:30 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
Flood Warning
from WED 6:16 AM EDT until WED 3:00 PM EDT, DeSoto County, Hardee County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:27 AM EDT until FRI 7:09 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:10 PM EDT until THU 2:46 PM EDT, Hardee County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 1:30 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 9:49 PM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
Beach Hazard Statement
until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

9 missing, 13 rescued by U.S. Coast Guard near Key West during Elsa

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News
article

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard

KEY WEST, Fla. - A rescue mission took place as Elsa’s wind bands whipped around the Florida Keys on Tuesday with Coast Guard officials rescuing over a dozen people, but some are still missing.

As of Tuesday night, at least nine people were still missing around 20 miles south of Key West.

A cargo ship alerted the U.S. Coast Guard to the incident on Tuesday afternoon after rescuing two people from the water. Search and rescue teams then arrived and rescued a further 13 people from the water. Officials did not say what led up to the rescue. It's unclear if people were swimming or boating nearby during the storm.

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard

At least nine others were believed to be missing with the rescue mission set to continue on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Tropical storm warnings were posted for the Keys on Tuesday.

Storyful contributed to this report

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard