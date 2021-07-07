9 missing, 13 rescued by U.S. Coast Guard near Key West during Elsa

article

A rescue mission took place as Elsa’s wind bands whipped around the Florida Keys on Tuesday with Coast Guard officials rescuing over a dozen people, but some are still missing.

As of Tuesday night, at least nine people were still missing around 20 miles south of Key West.

A cargo ship alerted the U.S. Coast Guard to the incident on Tuesday afternoon after rescuing two people from the water. Search and rescue teams then arrived and rescued a further 13 people from the water. Officials did not say what led up to the rescue. It's unclear if people were swimming or boating nearby during the storm.

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard

At least nine others were believed to be missing with the rescue mission set to continue on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Tropical storm warnings were posted for the Keys on Tuesday.

Storyful contributed to this report

