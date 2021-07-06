Weakening Hurricane Elsa spins past Tampa Bay; ‘rainy, windy night’ still in store

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
14
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 11:01 PM EDT until WED 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Citrus County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hernando County, Highlands County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Pinellas County, Polk County, Sarasota County, Sumter County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:25 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:42 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from WED 9:00 AM EDT until WED 5:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:09 PM EDT until SAT 1:09 AM EDT, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sarasota County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 7:30 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Beach Hazard Statement
until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 9:49 PM EDT until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Manatee County
Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 PM EDT, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 10:51 PM EDT until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Sarasota County

Weakening Hurricane Elsa spins past Tampa Bay; ‘rainy, windy night’ still in store

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

Hurricane Elsa forecast: Tuesday night update

FOX 13 Chief Meteorologist Paul Dellegatto shows the latest images of Elsa, with rainfall projections and windspeeds as the storm drops heavy rain across Central Florida.

TAMPA, Fla. - After strengthening over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico earlier in the day, Hurricane Elsa began to show signs of weakening Tuesday night, just miles from Tampa Bay.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 11 p.m. update, the storm’s winds were holding at 75 mph, barely above hurricane strength. But more strikingly, Elsa was barely recognizable as a hurricane on radar or satellite imagery.

"It really has kind of a funky satellite presentation," FOX 13 chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto offered as the 11 p.m. update came in. "I think for the most part, this has been a tropical storm the whole way."

What remained of the storm’s center of circulation was located about 65 miles southwest of Tampa, moving north at 14 mph.

LINK: Track Elsa on MyFoxHurricane.com

Though the storm was weakening, the threat of storm surge, flooding, and isolated tornadoes will remain for Central Florida through the night, concentrated closer to the coast.

"There's light to moderate, moderate, even heavy rain coming up from the south. That's been ongoing for a while," Dellegatto warned. "So this rain is going to eventually start adding up because it's kind of training In the same spots, and that's why the forecast of 3 to 6 inches of rain could certainly verify because it's all kind of training in the same spot. This is going to be a rainy, windy night."

Elsa wind forecast: Wednesday 1 a.m.

Elsa wind forecast: Wednesday 1 a.m.

Elsa wind forecast: Wednesday 4 a.m.

Elsa wind forecast: Wednesday 4 a.m.

Elsa wind forecast: Wednesday 7 a.m.

Elsa wind forecast: Wednesday 7 a.m.

A tornado watch remained in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the NHC kept the hurricane warning in place from the mouth of Tampa Bay north to the Steinhatchee River.

Forecasters say Elsa will make landfall along Florida’s Big Bend area Wednesday morning, likely as a tropical storm, then race off to the northeast.

Airport and bridges

Tampa International Airport suspended operations beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said they plan to resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday after assessing the property for storm damage.

Wind gusts could still close the Sunshine Skyway Bridge overnight; state transportation officials typically shut down the span when winds reach 40 mph.

Other bridges across Tampa Bay could be closed if wind-driven waves lead to flooding, or if debris is blown into the travel lanes.

Gulfport prepared for possible flooding due to Elsa

The city of Gulfport is prepared for possible flooding, with the memory of Tropical Storm Eta in recent memory, as Elsa threatens heavy rains across Pinellas County.

Barrier islands

Pinellas County was limiting access to the barrier islands – from Dunedin to Pass-A-Grille – through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said deputies will be at all bridges that lead to the barrier islands. The only people allowed are those who are heading to work, a resident, or staying at a hotel or vacation rental.

LINK: Track Elsa on MyFoxHurricane.com