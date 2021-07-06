Weakening Hurricane Elsa spins past Tampa Bay; ‘rainy, windy night’ still in store

After strengthening over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico earlier in the day, Hurricane Elsa began to show signs of weakening Tuesday night, just miles from Tampa Bay.

As of the National Hurricane Center’s 11 p.m. update, the storm’s winds were holding at 75 mph, barely above hurricane strength. But more strikingly, Elsa was barely recognizable as a hurricane on radar or satellite imagery.

"It really has kind of a funky satellite presentation," FOX 13 chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto offered as the 11 p.m. update came in. "I think for the most part, this has been a tropical storm the whole way."

What remained of the storm’s center of circulation was located about 65 miles southwest of Tampa, moving north at 14 mph.

Though the storm was weakening, the threat of storm surge, flooding, and isolated tornadoes will remain for Central Florida through the night, concentrated closer to the coast.

"There's light to moderate, moderate, even heavy rain coming up from the south. That's been ongoing for a while," Dellegatto warned. "So this rain is going to eventually start adding up because it's kind of training In the same spots, and that's why the forecast of 3 to 6 inches of rain could certainly verify because it's all kind of training in the same spot. This is going to be a rainy, windy night."

Elsa wind forecast: Wednesday 1 a.m.

Elsa wind forecast: Wednesday 4 a.m.

Elsa wind forecast: Wednesday 7 a.m.

A tornado watch remained in effect until 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the NHC kept the hurricane warning in place from the mouth of Tampa Bay north to the Steinhatchee River.

Forecasters say Elsa will make landfall along Florida’s Big Bend area Wednesday morning, likely as a tropical storm, then race off to the northeast.

Airport and bridges

Tampa International Airport suspended operations beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said they plan to resume at 10 a.m. Wednesday after assessing the property for storm damage.

Wind gusts could still close the Sunshine Skyway Bridge overnight; state transportation officials typically shut down the span when winds reach 40 mph.

Other bridges across Tampa Bay could be closed if wind-driven waves lead to flooding, or if debris is blown into the travel lanes.

Barrier islands

Pinellas County was limiting access to the barrier islands – from Dunedin to Pass-A-Grille – through 7 a.m. Wednesday. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said deputies will be at all bridges that lead to the barrier islands. The only people allowed are those who are heading to work, a resident, or staying at a hotel or vacation rental.

