911 calls released in deadly Lido Key jet ski crash

The Brief 911 calls have been released from the jet ski crash that killed 19-year-old Baltimore Orioles player Luis Guevara. Two jet skis crashed into each other after one of the jet skis hit a wave and was launched into the air. The Florida Fish and Wildlife says the tragedy remains an ongoing investigation.



The callers were in utter panic after witnessing the collision.

The backstory:

Every caller was on South Lido Beach at the time of the crash. Eleven people called 911 seeking help as soon as possible for Guevara.

Two jet skis crashed into each other after one of the jet skis hit a wave and was launched into the air.

The driver lost control and the two riders jumped into the water.

The two were later identified as 19 and 20 years old.

A jet ski hit Guevara and another person who was riding with him.

A 911 caller described the incident.

Photo of Luis Guevara. Courtesy: Minor League Baseball.

"As far as I know, two, maybe one might be dead. I'm not going to lie. They literally jumped head-on collision with the jet ski. Two jet skis, head-on collision, and they ran over the one guy's head."

The witnesses remember seeing Guevara floating in the water.

Good Samaritans dragged him onto the beach and performed CPR. He was unresponsive.

One 911 caller was right in front of him on the beach. She said, "...there's a bunch of people just trying to help him out because he's not breathing at all. Oh my God, he's bleeding out of his mouth."

The three other riders were also brought to shore. The rider with Guevara had lung damage and facial fractures. The other two riders have minor injuries.

The Orioles team is devastated by this tragedy.

Orioles executive vice president and GM wrote in a statement, "Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time."

Guevara died in the hospital on Sunday.

It was his first year in the United States. He was recruited by the Orioles in Venezuela.

What's next:

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say the tragedy remains an ongoing investigation.

The Source: FOX 13 intern Jenna Delgado wrote this story after listening to the 911 calls that were made after the crash. Previous reporting by FOX 13 is also included.

