Orioles Minor League Baseball player dies after jet ski crash in Lido Key

The Brief Luis Guevara, 19, died at the hospital following a head-on jet ski crash this past Sunday in Lido Key. Guevara was an infielder in the Baltimore Orioles' minor league system. The Orioles released a statement, saying Guevara was "a beloved member of our organization."



A professional baseball player in the Baltimore Orioles' minor league system has died following last Sunday's head-on jet ski crash in Lido Key, team officials confirmed.

The backstory:

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), two jet skis with two people each on board collided head-on, sending all four occupants into the water.

Luis Guevara, 19, an infielder with the Orioles' Florida Complex League affiliate, later died at the hospital.

Photo of Luis Guevara. Courtesy: Minor League Baseball.

A native of Venezuela, Guevara signed with the Orioles in January 2023 and made his U.S. debut this season, appearing in 30 minor league games.

The FCL Orioles postponed Monday and Tuesday night's scheduled games in the aftermath of the crash.

What they're saying:

Orioles general manager Mike Elias released a statement, writing in part: "Luis was a beloved member of our organization, and we are devastated following his tragic passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates, and we ask for their continued privacy during this difficult time."

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written with information from the Baltimore Orioles and previous FOX 13 News reports.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: