'A labor of love': West Tampa cigar factory turned into housing for University of Tampa students

It's been a long time since cigars were rolled in the brown cigar factory on North Albany Avenue in West Tampa.

"It's been sitting vacant for several years," said Omar Garcia, who now manages the place.

The factory was built in 1903 as the Bustillo and Diaz Cigar Factory. But, Garcia and the company gave this old factory something never seen in its 120-year history – a swimming pool.

There's also a new interior with dozens of living spaces. It's called Cigar Lofts.

It's now private student housing for The University of Tampa. Garcia admitted the restoration was difficult, turning an old building into new student housing, but he said that's okay.

"It turned out to be, as a native of Tampa, a labor of love," said Garcia. "Not only did we get a chance to preserve one of Tampa's historical elements, the cigar factory, but also to create more housing."

There were once more than 200 cigar factories in Tampa. The city said about 24 are left. Some of them got second lives, like this one.

When students move in, they just might feel the vibe of the old Cigar City and all that happened 100 years ago in this factory and the surrounding West Tampa neighborhood.

"We have these brick walls, and if they could talk it would be amazing," said Garcia.

No doubt the old cigar workers of a century ago would be amazed that there's now a swimming pool at the cigar factory. Garcia said they are sold out for this year.

For more information, visit www.cigarlofts.com.

