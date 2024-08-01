Centro Asturiano restoration working to bring back historic building's original glow: 'It was a gem'

Ansley Blackwell, 26, can trace her roots through Centro Asturiano de Tampa where, 100 years ago, the people of Cigar City celebrated. Her grandma told her how much fun it was.

"They would go to dances and galas, and I’ve always heard stories of New Year’s Eve dances," Blackwell said.

It’s one of several Mutual Aid Societies, also known as social clubs, that were established by immigrant cigar workers from different countries.

The descendants of Centro Asturiano de Tampa won’t let it go. It was headquarters for everything immigrant cigar workers needed, even one of the first HMO’s.

"It was about their healthcare; it was about their entertainment. It’s where they would come and feel like home," said Cristal Lastra, a member of the board of directors.

And now, an amazing restoration is underway for the historic building.

"When this building opened 110 years ago, it was a gem," said Cristal Lastra, a member of the board of directors.

First, the wonderful auditorium was redone to restore it to its original glow. The next phase of restoration at Centro Asturiano will be the salon, also known as "The Cantina," where men used to play dominoes and other games.

They also plan to restore the gym, which is filled with antique workout equipment. It won’t be used as a gym, but it will show more of what life was like in these social clubs that were said to care for their members from cradle to grave.

Workers even paid a small portion of their salary to take advantage of all the clubs offered.

"We hope that they are proud, and they’re looking down thinking we’re doing wonderful things here," said Lastra.

They have a Wines of Spain fundraiser on Friday, August 2.

