‘A Land Remembered’ series proposed to film in Fort De Soto Park faces environmental concerns

The Brief A proposed TV adaptation of the book "A Land Remembered" is planned to film at Fort De Soto Park, including a large crew, livestock and a frontier camp near sensitive wildlife areas. Environmental groups warn the project could harm nesting birds, sea turtles and gopher tortoises, calling the location a poor fit. Producers say they’re working with conservationists and plan to revise the proposal. No filming dates have been approved yet.



A proposed television adaptation of the book "A Land Remembered" is drawing concerns from environmentalists who argue that filming at Fort De Soto Park could jeopardize vulnerable species and their habitats.

The production, which aims to chronicle early pioneer life in Florida, recently submitted a permit application to the St. Petersburg Clearwater Film Commission. The first proposal asks to film on the park’s East Beach, requiring temporary public closures to accommodate a crew of 140 people and more than 600 livestock.

However, environmental advocates say the scale of the project is a poor fit for Fort De Soto Park.

What they're saying:

"Of course, we all love ‘A Land Remembered,’" Julie Wraithmell, executive director of Audubon Florida, said. "And so surely there's another location that would be more compatible that would ensure that it wouldn't have an impact on the species or their habitat."

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy: St. Pete Clearwater Film Commision, Tobias, LLC

Specific concerns center on the production’s plan to build a frontier camp and operate vehicles in areas critical to the species there.

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Beth Forys, president of St. Petersburg Audubon and a professor of environmental studies at Eckerd College, noted that the proposal includes activity near dune areas where rare birds nest.

"There were two scenes that were most upsetting," Forys said. "One is setting up a fake fort kind of in the dunes near an area where we have these very rare birds that are nesting. And then the other one is they're going to have to go down this kind of a dirt road, but it’s more of a bike path where there's all these gopher tortoises nesting."

Big picture view:

Wraithmell added that the site also serves as a nesting ground for marine turtles, emphasizing that the long-term sustainability of the habitat depends on minimal disruption.

The other side:

In response to the criticism, the show’s producers emphasized that the project is still in its early stages. In a statement, the production team said they have been working with conservationists since the project’s inception and are prepared to modify their plans.

"All of us on this team know how important Florida's environment is to the story we're telling," the statement read. "As we go through the permitting process for potential locations to showcase in the production, we pledge to respect and protect the environment. We are listening to concerns and making modifications as needed."

The filmmakers noted that the March 28 application is not final, and a revised version is expected. The current permit application remains under review by local officials, and no filming dates have been approved.

Dig deeper:

For local advocates, the hope is that the production finds a way to honor the book’s legacy without damaging the land the story celebrates.

Wraithmell said she spoke to the filmmakers about a month ago about their concerns.

"I'm hopeful that after learning more about the vulnerability of the site, as well as how beloved it is to the people of Pinellas County, that they will have greater openness to exploring alternate sites that can deliver an excellent visual experience, but won't come at a tragic expense of the environment and its wildlife." Wraithmell said.