Deadly shooting in Tampa under investigation: HCSO
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TAMPA, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in Tampa on Wednesday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office.
The backstory:
Officials say deputies received a call about a shooting at a home in the 800 block of Justice Drive around 5:21 a.m. on Wednesday.
When authorities arrived, a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators say all individuals involved have been accounted for, and no arrests have been made at this time.
This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to HCSO.
The Source: Information for this story was collected from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.