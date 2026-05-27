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Deadly shooting in Tampa under investigation: HCSO

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Published  May 27, 2026 9:02 AM EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: HCSO

The Brief

    • A man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound early Wednesday morning at a home on the 800 block of Justice Drive in Tampa.
    • The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reported that all individuals involved have been accounted for, and no arrests have been made yet.
    • The investigation is ongoing.

TAMPA, Fla. - A man was shot and killed in Tampa on Wednesday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office.

The backstory:

Officials say deputies received a call about a shooting at a home in the 800 block of Justice Drive around 5:21 a.m. on Wednesday.

When authorities arrived, a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators say all individuals involved have been accounted for, and no arrests have been made at this time.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, according to HCSO.

The Source: Information for this story was collected from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

TampaCrime and Public Safety