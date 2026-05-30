Pasco County deputies search for criminal suspect in New Port Richey

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The Brief The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after an attempted robbery. PCSO says, based on preliminary information, the adult man entered a business and demanded money from the register. No injuries were reported. This is still an active investigation; updates will be released as they become available.



The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify a suspect involved in an active criminal investigation.

According to deputies, the individual was last seen around 9:05 a.m. Saturday morning in the 5400 block of State Road 54 in New Port Richey.

Deputies say preliminary information indicates the man entered a business and demanded money from the register. The suspect fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

No injuries were reported, and it appears to be an isolated incident, according to PCSO.

The individual is described as a Black man, approximately 6’2", weighing around 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants, traveling away from the area on foot.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not confirmed what business the suspect entered.

What's next:

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the case or who knows the identity of the individual to submit a tip to the sheriff’s office tip line at +1 (800)-706-2488.