AAA offering free ‘Tow to Go’ service on Halloween

AAA has a message for those who plan on partying on Halloween: The scariest thing about Halloween may not be trick or treating in a costume, but driving a vehicle impaired.

The company is once again teaming up with Budweiser to offer its “Tow to Go” program to promote safe driving and encourage motorists to plan ahead. The free service launches Thursday, October 31 and ends at 6 a.m. the following morning.

The tow is good with a 10-mile radius, and available for anyone – even non-AAA members. The company said they will also drive you home, but the option should be used as a last resort.

The company has been offering the free service during major holidays. They said the response time is based on the availability for its drivers and tow trucks, and whether there is a high call volume.

LINK: For more information on the Tow to Go program, head to AAA's website.

The service may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather events.

Between 2012 and 2016, impaired drivers were involved in almost half of the fatal crashes on Halloween night, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"Tow to Go" is available for drivers in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin and parts of Indiana. Those who are interested should dial 855-286 -9246.