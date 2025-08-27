AAA offers free 'Tow to Go' program this Labor Day weekend to prevent impaired driving

The Brief AAA is once again offering its "Tow to Go" program this Labor Day weekend. It's designed as a last resort for people who are unable to drive due to impairment. The program will be available starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, and continuing through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2.



With the roads expected to be packed with travelers this Labor Day weekend, AAA is once again offering its "Tow to Go" program in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the road.

What to know:

The program is available to everyone – including drivers who aren't AAA members – starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 29, and continuing through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

A tow truck will take drivers who request the service, along with their vehicles, to a safe place within a 10-mile radius of pickup.

AAA says "Tow to Go" is designed for last-minute situations and can't be scheduled in advance, so it should only be used as a last resort.

What they're saying:

"Labor Day is meant for celebration, not tragedy," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a statement. "Impaired driving accounts for one-third of all traffic deaths year-round. Simple actions like planning a designated driver or using programs like ‘Tow to Go’ can save lives. At AAA, we are committed to offering this critical safety lifeline to protect families and prevent needless loss during the holiday."

By the numbers:

AAA says nearly one-third of all U.S. traffic deaths involve drunk drivers. In 2023, 12,429 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes.

What you can do:

To request the service, call (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.