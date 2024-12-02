AC/DC coming to Tampa in 2025

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

AC/DC is set to rock Raymond James Stadium next spring.

For the first time in nine years, AC/DC is hitting the road in North America for their ‘Power Up Tour’.

The rock and roll band is scheduled to play in Tampa on May 16, 2025.

The Grammy-winning, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band will play in 13 stadiums across the country.

WILKES BARRE, PA - OCTOBER 28: Singer Brian Johnson of AC/DC performs during their "Black Ice" Tour Opener on October 28, 2008 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

The tour kicks off on April 10, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota and ends on May 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio.

AC/DC played their first show on Dec. 31, 1963, at a nightclub in Sydney, Australia and has sold more than 200 million albums worldwide.

The band’s ‘Back In Black’ LP is the "bestselling album by any band ever" and the "third bestselling album by any artist" with global sales of 50 million and counting.

AC/DC was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® in 2003.

Tickets go on sale for the Tampa concert on Dec. 6.

Click here for tickets and more concert cities and dates.

