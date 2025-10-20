Expand / Collapse search

Accused Pinellas Park bank robber arrested

Published  October 20, 2025 3:33pm EDT
Pinellas Park
    • A man accused of robbing a Pinellas County bank has been arrested.
    • The robbery occurred on Saturday morning at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 7100 US Highway 19 N.
    • Marc Grace, 56, was arrested on Monday morning.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A man accused of robbing a Pinellas County bank has been arrested.

What we know:

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, a suspect, later identified as Marc Grace, 56, robbed the Wells Fargo Bank located at 7100 US Highway 19 N. on Saturday.

Police said the suspect walked into the bank around 10:15 a.m. and passed a note to a bank teller, implying he was armed and demanded money.

He received an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Officers were unable to locate him at the time, but found and arrested him on Monday morning.

Grace was charged with armed robbery.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pinellas Park Police Department. 

