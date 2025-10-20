Accused Pinellas Park bank robber arrested

The Brief A man accused of robbing a Pinellas County bank has been arrested. The robbery occurred on Saturday morning at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 7100 US Highway 19 N. Marc Grace, 56, was arrested on Monday morning.



A man accused of robbing a Pinellas County bank has been arrested.

What we know:

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, a suspect, later identified as Marc Grace, 56, robbed the Wells Fargo Bank located at 7100 US Highway 19 N. on Saturday.

READ: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem praised Florida partnerships during Bradenton ICE update

Police said the suspect walked into the bank around 10:15 a.m. and passed a note to a bank teller, implying he was armed and demanded money.

He received an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Officers were unable to locate him at the time, but found and arrested him on Monday morning.

Grace was charged with armed robbery.