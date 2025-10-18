Bank robbery at Pinellas Park Wells Fargo, suspect not in custody: police
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Pinellas Park police are searching for the suspect in a bank robbery on Saturday morning at the Wells Fargo off US-19.
Investigators say the man handed a note to the bank teller demanding money. The suspect, who claimed he was armed, took an unknown amount of cash and left the bank.
What we know:
Officers describe the suspect as an older white man with a neon green long-sleeve shirt and glasses.
Patrol officers responded at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday but could not locate the suspect.
What we don't know:
No information has been released on any injuries to anyone inside the bank.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pinellas Park Police Department.