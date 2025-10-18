Bank robbery at Pinellas Park Wells Fargo, suspect not in custody: police

The Brief A bank robbery took place at the Wells Fargo off US-19 on Saturday morning, according to Pinellas Park Police. The suspect is not in custody. Investigators say the man handed a note to the bank teller demanding money.



Pinellas Park police are searching for the suspect in a bank robbery on Saturday morning at the Wells Fargo off US-19.

Investigators say the man handed a note to the bank teller demanding money. The suspect, who claimed he was armed, took an unknown amount of cash and left the bank.

What we know:

Officers describe the suspect as an older white man with a neon green long-sleeve shirt and glasses.

Patrol officers responded at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday but could not locate the suspect.

What we don't know:

No information has been released on any injuries to anyone inside the bank.

The investigation is ongoing.

