Advocates worry Amber Heard, Johnny Depp case might cause some victims to not speak out

A jury unanimously decided Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp in publishing an oped in 2018 in which she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse.

Advocates are concerned about the impact the case could have on domestic violence victims, saying after seeing the verdict in this high-profile defamation case, survivors might be scared to share their experience for fear of being shamed, ostracized and blamed.

"I think that every single survivor out there is going to think twice about reporting the abuse, about speaking up, about sharing any concerns," said Mindy Murphy President and CEO of The Spring of Tampa bay.

It is the worrisome aftermath of the Johnny Depp, Amber Heard defamation case. The actress released a statement after the verdict earlier this week reading in part:

"I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

"She certainly should not have been held accountable for speaking the truth," Murphy said.

Murphy believes the repercussions of this case will reach far beyond Heard. Every victim of domestic or sexual abuse has to now face the reality that if they speak out and disclose their story they can face backlash or even a lawsuit from their abuser.

"I absolutely do think that there are going to be women who are worried if I say something, am I now going to be held accountable for simply telling the truth," said Murphy.

Survivors are flawed and imperfect, like the rest of us. However, experts said the culture is quick to minimize the abuser’s violence and use of power and control, often doubting the victim’s story, or shaming them and holding them responsible for their own abuse.

"The way society punishes survivors for their own abuse magnifies the things that survivors have done imperfectly, and says, well, you know, you did this, and therefore it's your own fault. Instead of saying to the abuser, this is unacceptable, and we need to hold you accountable," Murphy explained.

Across the state, there are 41 certified domestic violence centers, including The Spring of Tampa Bay. They are open 24-hours a day, seven days a week providing free assistance and resources.

Advertisement

Murphy said she hopes all victims know they are not alone and these centers are ready to help.