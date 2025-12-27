Delta flight makes emergency landing at Tampa International Airport

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief A Delta Air Lines flight from Orlando to Los Angeles was diverted, making an emergency landing at Tampa International Airport Thursday morning after the flight crew detected an unusual odor in the plane, officials with the airline said. Officials confirmed 194 passengers and 6 crew members were on board. The emergency landing happened around 11:30 a.m. Passengers will be accommodated on an alternate plane, which is scheduled to depart at approximately 1:45 p.m.



The backstory:

Officials confirmed 194 passengers and 6 crew members were on board. The emergency landing happened around 11:30 a.m.

Travelers move through the ticketing area of Delta Air Lines in Terminal 2 at O'Hare International Airport on Jan. 12, 2016, in Chicago. (Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Passengers will be accommodated on an alternate plane, which is scheduled to depart at approximately 1:45 p.m.

What they're saying:

Delta Air Lines issued the following statement:

"Delta flight DL504 from Orlando to Los Angeles diverted to Tampa out of an abundance of caution after the flight crew detected an odor on board. Customers will be accommodated on an alternate aircraft and will redepart for Los Angeles shortly. At Delta, the safety of our customers and crew comes before anything else, and we appreciate our customers' patience."