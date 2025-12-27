Fire breaks out at Riverview home: HCFR
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Firefighters extinguished flames after a home caught on fire in Riverview Saturday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
What we know:
HCFR says shortly before 10:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of a fire on Fawn Dale Drive.
MORE NEWS: Fire destroys two semi-tractor trailers and damages third in Hernando County
Crews arrived at the scene where heavy smoke was coming from the residence.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames with hose lines.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
Crews searched the home and confirmed no one was inside during the fire.
No injuries were reported to residents or first responders.
What we don't know:
The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.