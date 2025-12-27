Fire breaks out at Riverview home: HCFR

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

What we know:

HCFR says shortly before 10:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of a fire on Fawn Dale Drive.

Crews arrived at the scene where heavy smoke was coming from the residence.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames with hose lines.

Crews searched the home and confirmed no one was inside during the fire.

No injuries were reported to residents or first responders.

What we don't know:

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.