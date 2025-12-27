Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out at Riverview home: HCFR

Published  December 27, 2025 12:52pm EST
Hillsborough County
    The Brief

      • Firefighters extinguished flames after a home caught on fire in Riverview Saturday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
      • Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames with hose lines. No injuries were reported to residents or first responders, HCFR said.
      • The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.

    RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Firefighters extinguished flames after a home caught on fire in Riverview Saturday morning, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

    What we know:

    HCFR says shortly before 10:30 a.m., crews responded to reports of a fire on Fawn Dale Drive.

    Crews arrived at the scene where heavy smoke was coming from the residence.

    Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames with hose lines.

    Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

    Crews searched the home and confirmed no one was inside during the fire. 

    No injuries were reported to residents or first responders.

    What we don't know:

    The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

