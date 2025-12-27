Expand / Collapse search

Death investigation underway at gas station in Sarasota: SCSO

Published  December 27, 2025 2:17pm EST
Sarasota
FOX 13 News

    The Brief

      • Detectives are investigating after a 911 caller reported a person was found dead near a vehicle in a Sarasota gas station parking lot Saturday morning.
      • According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the 911 call came in at 7:18 a.m. Detectives responded to the scene at 3138 17th Street.

    SARASOTA, Fla. - Detectives are investigating after a 911 caller reported a person was found dead near a vehicle in a Sarasota gas station parking lot early Saturday morning.

    According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the 911 call came in at 7:18 a.m. Detectives responded to the scene at 3138 17th Street.

    No further details have been provided at this time.

    This is a developing story, updates will be made if more information is released.

    The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

