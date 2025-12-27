Death investigation underway at gas station in Sarasota: SCSO
SARASOTA, Fla. - Detectives are investigating after a 911 caller reported a person was found dead near a vehicle in a Sarasota gas station parking lot early Saturday morning.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the 911 call came in at 7:18 a.m. Detectives responded to the scene at 3138 17th Street.
No further details have been provided at this time.
This is a developing story, updates will be made if more information is released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.