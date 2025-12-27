Death investigation underway at gas station in Sarasota: SCSO

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

The Brief Detectives are investigating after a 911 caller reported a person was found dead near a vehicle in a Sarasota gas station parking lot Saturday morning. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, the 911 call came in at 7:18 a.m. Detectives responded to the scene at 3138 17th Street.



No further details have been provided at this time.

This is a developing story, updates will be made if more information is released.