Fire erupts at Brandon home: HCFR

Updated  December 27, 2025 5:45pm EST
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews battled a fire at a home in Brandon on Saturday afternoon.

BRANDON, Fla. - Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews battled a fire at a home in Brandon on Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

According to HCFR, multiple 911 calls came in shortly before 12:30 p.m., reporting a fire at a home on Creekbend Drive.

Crews arrived at the scene, where heavy flames and smoke poured out of the residence.

Firefighters used hose lines, containing the fire within approximately 20 minutes, HCFR said.

Crews searched the home and confirmed that everyone inside had already evacuated. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.

