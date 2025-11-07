Affordable Flying Expo takes off At Lakeland Linder Airport, revolutionizing aviation for all

The Brief It's the first year the Affordable Flying Expo is being held at Lakeland Linder Airport, the home of Sun 'n Fun. The main topics of interest are the new rules and regulations that are revolutionizing aviation. The expo already has dates set for next year. It'll be back November 5, 6, and 7, in 2026.



New industry rules are changing the way aircraft enthusiasts can buy and operate aircraft. The changes are bringing the community together for the very first 'Affordable Flying Expo' at the home of Sun 'n Fun.

What we know:

Joseph Ligrani is the Director of Maintenance at Atlas Aviation, a flight school and rental company with a location in Plant City. They are attending the first-ever 'Affordable Flying Expo' at Lakeland Linder International Airport.

"All the vendors are super supportive," said Ligrani. "They're really interested in the same things we're discussing right now: this next generation of aviators and the changes we're seeing in aviation, including the legal side of things."

Jim Campbell is the Expo Director. "We're trying to take the hassle out of it, bring the adventure back, bring the accessibility back, and have some fun. Most importantly, we're building the community of aviators," he said. "We have extraordinary people in this business."

Big picture view:

The main topics of interest are the new rules that are revolutionizing aviation, making aircraft safer, more affordable, and accessible.

"These manufacturers who used to sell kits can now sell them completely assembled for those who didn't have the time to build," said Campbell. "It is a tremendous amount of freedom and responsibility, and this industry has learned this lesson."

Campbell says that prior to the new rules going into effect in October, the Federal Aviation Regulation was crippling the small airplane industry. But now, Ligrani says he's seen an increase in students coming to flight school.

"It allows a cheaper cost of entry in that you don't need to get the full PPL now; you can just get your sport license," he said. "Also, you have more availability as far as the fleet itself. When you're a kid and you think of being a pilot, it turns into this whole big thing; you think only heroes can be a pilot. But now, with these new regulations, everyday people can fly planes like this."

What's next:

The expo already has set dates for next year. The Expo will be back November 5, 6, and 7, 2026.