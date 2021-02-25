After months of isolation, seniors find connection to community through creative art

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, many people have been isolated in some form or fashion, but senior citizens have been hit hard as many were unable to see their friends and families in person. Now, the Beach Art Center in Indian Rocks is giving seniors a safe place to connect with the community through art.

"It’s a sense of normalcy in a very abnormal situation," shared Patricia Thomas or the Beach Art Center.

The art center offers a variety of classes in person and on Zoom.

"A lot of people have been isolated over the past year and being engaged in art with other people or even if you’re with other people with the Zoom at home, it just makes you feel like you’re connected to something more than yourself," Thomas said.

The Beach Art Center has been around since 1978. Its classes include oil painting, watercolor painting, acrylic painting, pottery and mix media to name a few.

READ Grandmother passes family legacy on to grandson one brushstroke at a time

Advertisement

"There have been so many studies that show engaging in creative arts can slow down the effects of aging, but it can also reduce stress, reduce depression, and anxiety," Thomas explained. "We find our students that have come back, use it as an escape, as a healthy thing to do."

Click here for more information about the Beach Art Center.

CONNECT WITH FOX 13:

Download our free news app

Sign up for our daily newsletter