After three years of construction, Selmon Expressway extension opens Monday afternoon

Commuters and local drivers have been waiting for it for a long time, but by Monday afternoon, the wait is over, and hopefully, so will their time sitting in traffic as the Selmon Expressway extension finally opens.

It’s taken three years of construction and millions of dollars to create, but the new two-mile stretch of the Selmon West Extension should take a lot more cars off Gandy Boulevard and make it easier for commuters to cross the bay.

Instead of having to exit into local traffic and stoplights, drivers can head straight from Brandon to St. Petersburg without hitting a traffic light.

"You’re mixed in with a lot of travelers who have no destination here," said Joe Waggoner, Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority executive director. "It’s just the only route through this corridor to a destination somewhere else. So, what the expressway extension does here is it gives them a choice."

The 1.9-mile-long toll lane will provide safer transportation to commuters traveling from Brandon to Pinellas County and help cut back on congestion on Gandy Boulevard. The bridge stands 30 feet tall, unlike the typical 15 feet.

That's because businesses along Gandy initially raised concern about the bridge possibly blocking the sightline to their business.

"We're extremely excited it's ready to use. We think it's a beautiful project and a very functional project. We hope the community is going to receive a lot of benefit over the next 30 years from what we've built here," Waggoner said.



The project cost roughly $230 million.

The trip to pass those stoplights on Gandy will cost 95 cents with a SunPass or $1.31 with toll-by-plate.

Designers estimate the extension of the Selmon Expressway is going to save drivers about 15 minutes if using it to cross the bridge.

